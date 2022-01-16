The district administration on Saturday has lifted a ban on tourists’ entry into Murree, a week after 23 people froze to death in a snowstorm at the hill station.

Tourists Allowed Conditional Entry to Murree After Traders’ Protest

The ban on the entry of tourist vehicles was lifted after protests from traders. The president of the traders association confirmed that all market places remained closed due to a strike in Murree and surrounding areas.

The association, along with the local hotels association, staged a demonstration on the Murree-Islamabad expressway, urging the authorities to revoke their decision regarding a ban on the entry of tourists.

Meanwhile, the district administration has issued directives for tourists under the National Disaster Management Act 2010, under which no more than 8,000 vehicles will be allowed to enter Murree in a day after the ban is lifted on January 17.

It said no entry will be allowed between 5pm and 5am except for emergency services and vehicles carrying food items and fuel. However, the restrictions will not be applicable to the residents of Murree, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and officials including Pakistan Army vehicles.

The chief traffic police officer of Rawalpindi will also devise a system to ensure that the traffic does not exceed the prescribed limit and provide timely information about the number of vehicles to the authorities concerned.

The notification further stated that the police personnel

will be deployed for accurate count of incoming/outgoing vehicles and maintain a database of the net traffic count.

Authorities prepare strategy

Rawalpindi district authorities have developed a plan to deal with any unanticipated incidents that may occur during the upcoming rain and snowfall spell expected in Murree after nearly two dozen lives were lost in the hill station last week.

According to a press release issued on Friday, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali, while presiding over a meeting to review the preparations, stated that a contingency plan has been finalised in case of any unforeseen circumstances.

As per plan, during the snowfall spell, two control rooms will be established, which will be staffed 24 hours a day to listen to citizen complaints and ensure that they are provided with the necessary assistance as well as comprehensive guidance.

Focal persons from all concerned departments will carry out their duties at the nerve centre. Snow removal and traffic management have been made top priorities in the new strategy.

Last week, the nation was left stunned when the news of 23 deaths owing to a deadly blizzard in Murree hit the mainstream and social media.

The deaths of the tourists, including women and children who had flocked to the scenic spot to witness the snowfall, were nothing short of the tragedy. The visitors ‘froze to death’ in their vehicles, amidst tonnes of snow in the surroundings as a snowstorm gripped the valley.