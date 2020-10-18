Drivers who use hand-held phones in any way behind the wheel will face £200 fines and possible bans when changes in the law take account of smartphones.

Total Ban, £200 Fine For Touching Mobile Phone While Driving in UK

The Department for Transport unveiled proposals on Saturday that would lead to immediate penalties if drivers are found using hand-held phones in any way while the car is moving.

While making calls or texting on a hand-held mobile while driving is already illegal, taking photos, scrolling through a playlist or even playing games on phones has not been outlawed until now – allowing drivers to escape charges when spotted with a phone.

The government will update the law to close the legal loophole, which currently defines the offence as only “interactive communication”.

Roads minister Baroness Vere said: “Our roads

are some of the safest in the world, but we want to make sure they’re safer still by bringing the law into 21st century.

“It’s distracting and dangerous, and for too long risky drivers have been able to escape punishment, but this update will mean those doing the wrong thing will face the full force of the law.”

The change in law would apply across Britain and is expected to come into effect early next year, pending the outcome of the consultation.

The government said the change, due to come into law after a 12-week public consultation, would allow police to take immediate action if they saw a driver holding and using a phone at the wheel.

The offence will incur a £200 fine and six points on the driver’s licence. An automatic ban is normally triggered when drivers accrue 12 points through offences.