Two more PIA flights have been allowed to operate for the United Kingdom on Tuesday as the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said that in total it has allowed 19 chartered flights for Britain after Pakistan was included in the red list by British authorities amid rising cases.

Total 19 Chartered Flights Allowed for UK from Pakistan Before 9 April

According to the PIA spokesman, two more flights of the national flag carrier have been allowed to operate for Britain, bringing the total flights allowed in a day to five.

“The new flights will travel to Manchester on April 08 and the aspiring passengers should approach the PIA booking offices, which will remain open for 24 hours in the current circumstances,” the spokesman said.

He further said that the new flights will help in overcoming the passenger influx.

The PIA has been using

chartered planes for its flight operations to the UK owing to a ban on the national flag carrier’s planes by the EASA.

“The operation is aimed at ensuring the timely return of the Pakistani and British citizens before the new restrictions come into place on April 09,” the spokesman said.

Moreover, the Civil Aviation Authority in its statement said that it had overall allowed 19 chartered flights to operate for the UK in the wake of the ongoing situation after the induction of Pakistan in the red list.

The transport wing of the CAA has issued permits to the chartered flights on the directives of the DG CAA.

The PIA has been allowed to operate eight chartered planes while British Airways will manage two flights to the UK. Nine other chartered companies were also allowed to operate flights, the CAA statement said adding that all operations will culminate by April 08.