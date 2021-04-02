A Topshop store assistant earning as little as £7,000 a year splashed out on designer gear, a BMW, private healthcare and holidays to Barcelona, Rome and Mexico while helping boyfriend run cocaine empire.

Topshop Store Assistant Sold Drugs for Boyfriend Hussain to Live Luxury Life in Bolton

Emma Lavery, 24, had the latest designer footwear, carried a Gucci handbag and moved into a luxury apartment with Adam Hussain after he set up a drugs racket in which he ran a team of street dealers.

During the racket, gangster’s moll Lavery would bag up the drugs for Hussain to pass onto his subordinates sending text messages to him saying: ‘Don’t forget bags, have you got bags, I need bags.’

Police twice arrested the couple over their racketeering and during one search of their £150,000 flat in a converted mill in the prestigious Heaton area of Bolton, Greater Manchester, found up to £115,000 in cash spread over their bed bundled into £1,000 wads.

In a separate raid officers seized a stash of designer gear including a Rose Gold Rolex watch valued at £28,850, a pair of Gucci Tiger pumps worth £405, Valentino camo flip flops worth £570 and a pair of Christian Louboutin shoes worth £645.

A scrap book was also recovered showing the couple taking holidays to Barcelona, Rome, Amsterdam and Mexico and they had ‘his and hers’ BMWs parked outside.

Inquiries revealed Lavery had private health care despite earning less than £30,000 from her employers at Sir Phillip Green’s Arcadia group between 2015 and 2019 whilst car valeter Hussain, also 24, was apparently paid nothing in wages.

At Bolton Crown Court the pair – who are no longer together – admitted conspiracy to supply cocaine and possession of criminal property.

Hussain who also admitted possessing drugs with intent to supply was jailed for six years whilst Lavery, who has an eight month old daughter by him, was given 16 months jail suspended for two years.

The court heard she had been the victim of a bungled kidnapping after their arrest but she declined to help police catch the abductors.

Police first raided the couple’s two apartment in May 2019. Lavery was at home whilst Hussain returned a short time later and police found a machete and a freezer bag containing 11 small snap bags containing cocaine and Ecstasy.

Mr Gavin Howie prosecuting said: ‘In the master bedroom

officers seized a Rose Gold Rolex watch valued at £28,850 and a quantity of cash together with an Apple iPhone and case within which was a Nuffield healthcard in the name of Emma Lavery. Four pairs of designer trainers were also found.

‘The money seized was counted and totalled £4218.75 whilst other designer goods valued at £13938 were recovered from the flat making a total of £55001.25 of property and cash. A criminal property schedule includes high value designer goods purchased with cash.

A BMW 1 Series belonging to Lavery was also impounded. Various drugs were found in the estate car including cannabis and a haul cocaine hidden inside a small compartment to the right of the steering wheel. In total, the cash seized by officers in the second bust amounted to over £115,730.

Text messages on a phone found at the flat referred to ’10j’ and also ‘bud’ a street name for cannabis and and ‘ket’ which is ketamine. Hussain and Lavery both gave no comment in police interview.

He has previous convictions for affray and dangerous driving whilst she had a previous offence of drink driving on her record.

In mitigation for Lavery defence counsel Mr Richard Orme said his client had ‘prospects’ after completing a four year university degree.

‘She has found herself in court as a result of Mr Husain’s stupidity,’ he added. ‘ Diplomatic relations between them have ceased and there will not be a reconciliation. She has learnt a salutary lesson.

‘There was a report made that she was kidnapped and you cannot blame a lady of her circumstances not wanting to make a statement to police concerning the sorts of individual who were prepared to take her away and cause her some injury.’

For Hussain Mr Bunty Batra said his client had a ‘fixation’ with cars and he began drug dealing to pay off a £25,000 debt incurred when he accidentally wrote off a friend’s Audi A3 when he was not insured to drive it.

Sentencing the judge Mr Recorder Stan Reiz QC told the pair: ‘You both benefitted from the supply of cocaine and spent the proceeds on extravagant goods and had a number of holidays that you no doubt enjoyed.’

Lavery was also ordered to complete 100 hours unpaid work and was made subject of a four month curfew from 8pm-7am. She and Hussain will face a Proceeds of Crime hearing later.