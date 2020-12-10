A cheating husband Usman Malik, a social climber Uzma Khan and an intruder wife Amna Usman one of the many viral scandal in year 2020.

Top Scandal of 2020, Fight Between Jealous Rich Wife and Glamours Girlfriend

The Uzma Khan vs Amna Malik controversy was one of the viral case a fight between glamours mistress Uzma Khan VS Powerful Wife Amna Malik.

The incident happened on night, just before the Eid festival at the end of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan.

After a number of videos were shared on social media, where it can be seen Amna Malik’s relatives Amber Malik, Pashmina Malik entered house with dozen of guards and started broke glass and mirror of the house and shouts with abusive language also started beaten both sisters, Uzman Khan and Huma Khan.

Amna Malik alleged that Uzma Khan had affair with her husband named Usman Malik and also she has step in her own house instead of Uzma Khan’s house third she has warned many times to Uzma Khan but she didn’t stooped keep relationship with her husband.

Next a press conference by Uzma Khan where she confirmed she want to marry Usman Malik. Uzma Khan says no one has right to dig into her personal life, she is only answerable to Allah.

Uzma Kan has repeatedly told the media that she was sitting Itekhaf, and when she came out of Itikaf, Her married boyfried Usman Malik came to her house to see her.

Uzma Khan who is 33 years old actress and model, appeared in some of successful Pakistani films. Amna Malik a rich

woman and belongs and powerful family of Pakistan

Amna Malik used her power of money and Uzma Khan used her fame and power of media for one man named Usman Malik.

Uzma Khan’s statement read, “I have been shamed, blackmailed, harassed, been threatened to kill in past few days. I have nothing to lose now and I have decided to fight the strongest people of Pakistan.”

“For me it is either I get justice or I will be killed but there is no turning back now. I will fight against daughters (Amber Malik and Pashmina Malik) of Malik Riaz who stormed into my house with 12 gunmen.”

Actress Uzma Khan has alleged that the two women who entered her house were the daughters of Malik Riaz, Ambreen, and Pashmina. She also told that Usman Malik whom she is accused of sleeping with is the son of sister-in-law of Malik Riaz.

Malik Riaz, while rejecting all the allegations in a tweet, said, “I categorically rebut this malicious propaganda associating me with a viral video. Usman is not my nephew. I’m appalled at such below the belt attempt to malign me for something I’m not involved in any capacity. I would also like to inform that I’ll be filing defamation cases against anyone who tries to implicate me wrongfully for such disgraceful incidents.”

Later the two sides had reportedly reached a settlement which led to the withdrawal of charges.

But on Tuesday, Uzma submitted an application to Defence C Police, saying the case she had gotten registered last week was lodged “on the basis of a misunderstanding” and that she no longer wants to pursue it.