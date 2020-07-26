Expressing dissatisfaction over the reports of Civil Aviation and PIA, the Supreme Court has ordered to register criminal cases against the officers issuing fake licenses and complete the action against the fake license holder pilots immediately.

Top Court Orders to Register Criminal Cases Against Those Who Issued PIA Fake Licenses

It may be recalled that last month, Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmed took notice of the matter during the hearing of the Corona suo motu notice case on the news of fake pilots’ licenses and sought a report from the DG Civil Aviation.

A three-member bench of the Supreme Court heard the Corona suo motu notice. The bench was headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed while Justice Umar Ata Bandial and Justice Ejaz-ul-Haq were also present in the bench.

The apex court directed

to submit a report based on the proceedings in the court within two weeks and said that the proceedings should be expedited as per the prevailing procedure. The court also ordered that all licenses issued from 1947 to date be checked.

The Chief Justice remarked that there was a time when Hollywood actors considered it an honour to travel in PIA. Today, look at the situation where PIA stands. Chief Justice remarked that recruitment in PIA will also be banned.

MD PIA Arshad Mehmood Malik told the court that 750 employees with fake degrees have been fired, those involved in recruitment have also been fired, 141 pilots with fake licenses have been fired in PIA while 15 pilots with fake degrees have been fired.

He told the Supreme Court that 50% of the PIA staff was being fired.

The court adjourned the case for two weeks.