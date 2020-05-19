Top Court Orders To Open All Shopping Malls and Markets 7 Days a Week Across Pakistan

The Supreme Court on Monday set aside the federal government’s decision to close shops, markets and businesses on Saturdays and Sundays, saying it reflected no justifiable rationale.

Chief Justice of Pakistan – CJP, Gulzar Ahmed, remarks if shops are shut down, shopkeepers will die of hunger, keeping markets closed on weekends a violation of articles 4, 18 and 25 of constitution.

A five-member larger bench of Supreme Court headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed heared a suo moto case regarding measures taken by the government to close shopping malls and big market on weekends and open on weekdays.

The Supreme Court observed that there is ‘no valid reason’ to keep shopping malls close on Saturday and Sunday, as all days of the weeks are same. During the court proceedings, the Chief Justice Ahmed questioned the logic behind keeping shopping malls closed.

“It is for the convenience of the human beings that the days have been given names, otherwise there is no distinction between these days of the week from Saturday and Sunday,” the chief justice observed.

The businessmen shall be allowed to do their business on all days, which is permissible under the law, subject to enforcement of SOPs, the court added.

The court said that it would be the governments’ responsibility to ensure that SOPs were being followed.

The government of Sindh on March 17 imposed a ban on opening of restaurants, shopping malls, shops selling general merchandise, social clubs, public beaches, parks, swimming pools and teashops.

Following Sindh other provinces also imposed ban, later, the federal and provincial administration on May 7 relaxed the restrictions and allowed the markets to reopen from morning till 5pm on all days except Saturdays and Sundays. Shopping malls, however, remained closed.

In its written order, the court noted that the Punjab government and Islamabad administration have already approached the National Health Services and Research Centre (NHSRC) for permission to reopen malls. “If such can be done by the biggest province of Pakistan, Punjab, why the similar cannot be done by Sindh and apparently, we find no valid reason or justification for the same,” the order read, directing Sindh government to approach the NHSRC for permission.