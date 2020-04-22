Top Clerics Who Forced Govt. to Open Mosques, Says They, Themselves Will Offer Prayers at Home in Ramazan

Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Mufti Muneeb ur Rehman said on Wednesday that he and Mufti Taqi Usmani would offer payers at home during Ramazan.

The prominent cleric said that he was offering prayers at home during the pandemic and the same would continue during the month of Ramazan.

“We have started implementing the 20-point agreement finalized with the federal government,” Muneeb ur Rehman said.

He stressed upon other clerics to implement the agreement with the government. “We have promised with the president and the prime minister that people aging above 50 will not come to mosques,” he said.

In his message for the prayer leaders, Mufti Muneeb ur Rehman said that they should point out signs in the mosques to implement social distancing during the prayers.

“Aged and differently-abled people have been directed to offer prayers at home,” he said.

He also requested the prayer leaders to hold Friday prayers twice at mosques in thickly populated areas.

On April 18, a session of religious scholars with President Arif Alvi in chair agreed over 20-point preventive measures during prayers in the month of holy Ramadan.

The president chaired the session with the religious scholars via video link, who attended the consultation from governor houses.

The government in the session in a conditional agreement allowed congregational prayers and Taraveeh in Ramadan with preventive measures.

President Alvi in the meeting said that the people should perform ablutions for prayers from homes and during prayers “a

space of two persons should be left between two people offering prayers in a row.”

“The floor of mosques should be washed with chlorine mixed water and prayers offered at uncovered floor in worship places,” it was further agreed.

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry has commented on the government’s decision to allow congregational prayers in Ramzan, following the meeting of President Arif Alvi with the top clerics of Pakistan on Sunday.

He said that the government should decide such matters unitarily for betterment of society at large and not be ‘blackmailed’ by religious groups.

The federal minister said that if two holiest places, Masjid-al-Haram in Makkah and Masjid-al-Nabawi in Medina are closed for prayers, then definitely those restrictions should be ‘enforced’ in the mosques of Pakistan. “There is not even one internationally acclaimed Islamic scholar in Pakistan, whom books are being taught in other Muslim countries,” he said.

Government shall stop being blackmailed by these religious groups over and over again, who don’t leave a chance to disagree on every matter,” the federal minister said. He urged the government to decide such national affairs by its own.