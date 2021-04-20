At least 215 Britons have now caught the Indian variant that is causing international alarm, — amid warnings Number 10 was ‘weeks too late’ with its travel ban.

Too Late, 215 Brits Caught Indian Variant, Thousands To Arrive UK Before Red List

Data from the Government’s official tracking programme shows one in 200 positive swabs analysed by British experts are the B.1.617 variant, which scientists told was a ‘very troubling’ number.

The development comes after other scientists and senior Labour politicians slammed the Government for allowing thousands of travellers from India to pour into the UK every week despite knowing about the variant for nearly a month.

Number 10 only announced India was being added to the UK’s travel ‘red list’ last day, and the measures don’t start until 4am on Friday.

At least 5,000 of people are due to arrive in Britain from India before the travel restrictions come into effect, as a desperate scramble to beat the quarantine deadline ensues.

Amid growing numbers of the variant at home and the spiralling epidemic in India, the Prime Minister has had to cancel a scheduled visit to Delhi next week.

The data shows the Indian variant has been spotted in every part of the UK except Northern Ireland — with 198 in England, 10 in Scotland and seven in Wales.

Professor Hunter said it was ‘almost certain’ that there are more cases of the Indian variant because it can take two or three weeks for sequences to be analysed and published.

It is feared B.1.617 spreads easier than older strains and has mutations which help it evade vaccines — but to what degree remains unclear. Scientists do not believe it

is any deadlier than the strains currently circulating in Britain.

As part of the travel ban, anyone who is not a UK or Irish resident or a British citizen will be banned from entering the country if they have been in India in the last 10 days. British nationals will need to stay in a quarantine hotel.

No10’s travel ban has sparked a ‘desperate frenzy’, with families trying to beat the Friday deadline and avoid having to quarantine in a hotel. Travel agents say that a standard £400 economy ticket from India to the UK has soared to £2,000 due to a shortage of seats on planes over the next three days.

Sixteen direct flights from India — which carried about 300 passengers each before airlines brought in social distancing guidelines — were scheduled to land in the UK between the announcement of the ban yesterday and the deadline coming into action. Thousands more will travel on in-direct routes.

Suresh Kumar, chairman of Indra Travel, told The Telegraph most Britons trying to return are in India on emergency visas for family funerals or weddings or on business, as well as students.

Universities warned that the travel ban would leave 10,000 international students scrambling to return to UK campuses before Friday.

Labour slammed the Government for not banning arrivals immediately despite the Indian variant being under investigation by UK officials for almost three weeks.

‘A normal £400 economy seat from Delhi is [now] anything up to £2,000. Even if you go for business or first class, there are not many around. They are over £3,000. There was concern India was going to be added but it was still quite a shock. People are concerned and desperate to get back and in a frenzy.’