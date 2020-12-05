‘Too Ill to Work’ But ‘Fit for Dance’, British Mums Earned Thousands of Pounds

Nasreen Akhtar of Howgill Crescent, Hathershaw, Oldham claimed she was a disabled single parent.

Cheating British Mums, Nasreen And Khalida ‘Too Ill to Work’ But ‘Fit For Dance’

She fraudulently claimed £260,000 through a ‘complex raft of benefits’ between 2002 and 2013.

Investigators discovered that she had a partner. During a police raid on her home, the partner Akhtar claimed she did not have was found in her bed.

The Crown Prosecution Service said that despite Akhtar claiming she was ‘too ill to work’ and had ‘poor mobility’, she was seen out and about with her family and dancing at a wedding.

Akhtar admitted seven counts of fraud against the local authority and the DWP.

In October last year at Manchester Crown Court, she was jailed for two years.

After the hearing, Simon Tunnicliffe, of Mersey Cheshire CPS’s fraud unit, said it had taken three years for it and the DWP to bring Akhtar to justice.

He added: “This was an extremely complex benefits fraud case that went way beyond the average case.

“It has taken the CPS and the DWP three years to bring this woman to justice as, shortly after the start of her trial in 2017, she attempted, at further cost to the taxpayer, to have herself found unfit to stand trial.

Khalida Zarif, 51 from Lancashire

Now in another case Khalida Zarif, 51 from Lancashire jailed last week after she was caught grossly exaggerating disabilities to claim benefits.

Mrs Zarif was jailed for 12 months following a police investigation that exposed their ‘disability’ claims.

The family, who live together at a large house on Preston New Road, Blackburn, own a portfolio of properties in the area.

They each drove expensive, high performance cars such as BMWs or Mercedes Benzes.

They were accused of ‘making a mockery’ of the benefits system and of those who deserve disability payments for ‘genuine reasons’.

In February 2019, concerns were raised about the potential exploitation of some of the Zarifs’ tenants, leading the Lancashire Constabulary and the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) to launch a joint investigation.

During the investigation, Mr Zarif was caught on video dancing and arm-wrestling,

despite saying he was in so much physical pain, particularly in his left arm, that he was unable to use cutlery to eat.

His 51-year-old mother, who on a high rate of disability payments for many years, claimed that she had to crawl, use a zimmer frame or be pushed in a wheelchair as she was unable to walk properly.

However, while under police surveillance, she was seen many times lifting heavy items including bags of shopping and walking without any assistance.

Detectives found that Sakib played a key role in the conspiracy and he, along with his mother Khalida, grossly exaggerated illnesses and disabilities to claim associated benefits.

On July 2, 2018, a BMW 320 worth £37,000 was delivered and was in the name of one of the families’ tenants.

The tenant had got the car whilst legally claiming disability benefits as part of the motability scheme.

A £2,749 downpayment had been made on the car in May 2018 and it was found that Sakib regularly drove it. Police believe that the true owner of the vehicle never drove it.

His mother, Khalida Zarif, had stated in her 2015 disability benefit application, that she had suffered from an array of medical conditions including a mental illness, very severe pain in her back resulting in reduced mobility, vertigo and blackouts, severe arthritis and joint stiffness, a heart problem and diabetes.

Faisal Zarif, another of Mrs Zarif’s sons, claimed carer’s allowance for his mother and another relative, in June 2007 despite them not requiring the level of care that they claimed.

He also disclosed earnings that were in excess of the amount permitted to be able to claim carer’s allowance. He was overpaid almost £11,425.

Mrs Zarif’s youngest son, Atif, claimed to care for his brother, Sakib, for at least 35 hours per week – which was false – and also received over £2,500 in associated benefits.

In all, the total of the deception by the family amounted to over £51,000 in benefit payments.

Atif Zarif was given a 12-month community order and must do 200 hours unpaid work within the next year. Faisal Zarif was given a 20-week jail term, suspended for 12 months. Zarif was jailed for 12 months