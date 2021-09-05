The Punjab government has proposed a ban on video recording in five major parks in its capital city.

TikTokers and YouTubers banned to enter family parks in Punjab

The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) has decided to take help from private security companies for the security of five big parks in Punjab. Armed Security Guards will be patrolling in all big parks of the province.

According to sources, the Punjab government decided to ban entry without family in all major parks. Students in school and college uniforms will not be allowed in the parks.

A new security plan will

be formulated for other parks including Greater Iqbal Park, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Bagh-e-Jinnah, and Jallu Park. Adviser to Punjab Chief Minister Asif Mehmood has been given a special task. The Punjab government has taken steps to avoid any incident like Iqbal Park.

PHA has been instructed to install new cameras in all parts of Punjab and all old faulty cameras are to be repaired within a month to ensure the security of females in the parks. According to News reports, PHA Vice-Chairman Hafiz Zeeshan has said that those working on TikTok and social media channels will not be allowed to make videos in the parks.