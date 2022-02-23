TikToker Nabil Akram Famous As Bhola Record Arrested for Assaulting A Woman

Police have arrested Nabil Akram alias Bhola Record, a well-known TikToker, on charges of allegedly assaulting a girl named Shaista Talib.

A case has been registered against him. The text of the case states that two days ago, Nabil Akram called Shaista Talib from his phone and called her to a local hotel, and abused her.

According to the text, the accused forgot to record and tried to force the 24-year-old girl to stay silent over the matter after threatening her.

The victim called the police on the 15th and informed the police about the abuse and requested for justice and action be taken against the accused.

The case against the accused has been registered in Ghalib Market police station of Lahore. Police have started further investigation into the

incident after arresting the accused.

It may be recalled that earlier, the police arrested the three accused who had gang-abused an eighth-grade student after abducting her.

The incident took place on February 19 in the area of City B Division of Sheikhupura police station.

Sharing his side of the story, Nabeel said the complainant earlier hurled such allegations about Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid and controversial personality Mufti Qavi.

He added that he never forced or blackmailed the woman to meet him, she wanted to marry me, he said. ‘Bhola Record’ mentioned that he filmed some videos with her during the stay at the private accommodation facility.

The case is the second in a row as earlier ‘Bhola Record’ was apprehended by police for raping another girl back in 2018. The complainant, who was a resident of Wazirabad, said Nabeel lured him for a job and assaulted her at his residence.