A TikTok star and her mother have been charged with murder following the deaths of two men on a dual carriageway in Leicestershire.

TikToker Mahek Her Mum and Natasha Akhtar, Trio Charged with Murder of 2 Men in Leicester

Ansreen Bukhari, 45, and Mahek Bukhari, 22, both of George Eardley Close, Stoke Natasha Akhtar, aged 21 and from Alum Rock Road, Alum Rock, was due before magistrates today, Tuesday, February 15.

Mohammed Hashim Ijazuddin, aged 21, and Saqib Hussain, 23, died when their Skoda left the A46 in the early hours of Friday morning.

Mr Ijazuddin and Mr Hussain were both pronounced dead at the scene, Leicestershire Police said in a statement.

The men died when a Skoda Fabia they were inside left the road on the A46 near Six Hills in Leicestershire at about 1.30am on Friday, February 11.

Police said two other cars were reported to have been travelling in the area at the same time as collision – a grey Audi TT and a blue Seat Leon.

A 20-year-old man, arrested on suspicion of murder on Friday, was released from police custody with no further action taken.

court heard the Skoda split in two after crashing through the central reservation as it was ‘run off the road’ following a pursuit.

One of the victims was said to have made a

999 call from the car but the call handler heard a scream before the line disconnected.

Two other vehicles, a grey Audi TT and a blue Seat Leon, were spotted near the scene of the crash at the time it occurred.

TikTok influencer Mahek Bukhari, 22, and her mother Ansreen Bukhari, 45, from Stoke-on-Trent, have been charged with murder over the crash near Leicester, alongside Natasha Akhtar, 21, from Alum Rock, Birmingham.

Another two men, Raees Jamal, 21, of Lingdale Close, Leicester, and Rekan Karwan, 28, of Tomlin Road, Leicester – have also been charged in connection with the murder.

Ms Bukhari, 22, has more than 120,000 followers on TikTok, and another 43,000 on Instagram, and regularly posts content featuring a variety of outfits from labels such as Pretty Little Thing.

She also films make-up tutorials and uploads video blogs to YouTube, with one clip showing her in front of shelves loaded with pairs of trainers and shoes.

In a recent post, Ms Bukhari shared showed her alongside her mother Ansreen, 45, who is the managing director of security firm City Security Plus based in Stoke-On-Trent, celebrating their close bond.

Ms Bukhari and her mother appeared in the dock at Leicester Magistrates’ Court this morning, however, Ms Akhtar chose to remain in the cells throughout the sentencing.

They have been remanded in custody and will appear at Leicester Crown Court for a bail hearing tomorrow.