The horrific Minar-e-Pakistan incident, which created ripples on the social media a few weeks ago, has taken a new turn as TikToker Ayesha Akram has named her partner Rambo as culprit.

TikToker Ayesha Akram Alleges Rambo for 14th August Incident and Blackmailing

Ayesha Akram is a TikTok star who just lately turned a sufferer of a horrible incident that occurred at Minar-e-Pakistan on 14 August.

The lady was attacked by practically 400 males who assaulted her in public. After the incident, its movies went viral on social media and there was combined opinion circulating on social media.

The general public known as the incident plotted by the lady Ayesha Akram and her associate Rambo.

Ayesha, who had initially stated that her partner Rambo

was her saviour, has now called him a villain. The TikToker has submitted a written statement to the DIG (Investigation) to initiate action against Rambo.

Based on the main points, Ayesha Akram complained that the Minar-e-Pakistan Incident was preplanned, Rambo took me there in line with the plan and all of the individuals who assaulted me had been organized by Rambo.

Moreover, Ayesha Akram has alleged that Rambo had blackmailed her and taken Rs1 million from her. Further, she stated that she gave half of her salary to Rambo, who runs a TikTok gang.

A raid was performed and Rambo was arrested by the police. All of the elements of this case are being investigated by the police. The names of the Rambo and different suspects shall be included within the FIR.