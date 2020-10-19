TikTok Unbanned, Services Restored in Pakistan

Chinese-owned video-sharing app TikTok has reportedly been restored in Pakistan, it emerged on Monday.

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) had on October 9 banned TikTok for failing to filter out “immoral and indecent” content.

The telecom regulator had said that the decision to ban the app was taken after the authority received a number of “complaints from different segments of the society against immoral and indecent content on the video sharing application.

According to sources, the company has assured the authorities that it will take steps to control “indecent and immoral” on the app.

The commitment was made in a meeting with PTA officials, after which the regulator unbanned the application.

According to a TikTok spokesperson, the video-sharing app kept engaging with the PTA to demonstrate its commitment to comply with local laws and

further enhance its content moderation capacity.

The spokesperson had said that TikTok had made “concerted efforts to address questions from the Pakistani government around their content moderation process”.

“TikTok’s mission is to inspire creativity and joy, and that’s just what we’ve done in Pakistan. We’ve built a community whose creativity and passion has brought joy to households across Pakistan and opened vital economic opportunities to incredibly talented creators,” it said.

“We continue to hope that our productive dialogue with the PTA can bring assurance of the Government’s commitment to a stable, enabling environment whereby we can explore investing further in the market, including in the inspiring talent we’ve seen thrive on TikTok.”