25 years old TikTok Star Minahil Malik’s private pictures and videos were leaked online. They are now making rounds on social media. As a result, the TikTok star has fallen victim to trolls and bullies.

TikTok Star Minahil Malik’s Private Videos and Pictures Leaked By Ex-Boyfriend

Soon after the pictures went viral, Minahil was in tears and tried to do immediate damage control but it was of no good. Her reputation was in shambles and people started trolling her from left to right.

Sources have revealed she captured the pictures for her former boyfriend, who later threatened her. He reportedly demanded money in exchange for her compromising pictures.

After the pictures were leaked, Minahil did not hesitate to respond. In a video that was posted on social media, Minahil Malik can be heard apologizing

to her fans.

In addition, she also addressed her trolls – saying she is already on antidepressants for the pain this whole incident has caused her.

More than that, she also openly threatens to overdose herself for the trauma and torture she has gone through in the past few days.

Pakistani Tik Tok stars are becoming incredibly famous these days. Many people love to watch videos of their favorite Tik Tok stars. However, the habit of trolling and cyberbullying isn’t something that the Pakistani public can let go of easily.

Some of you might blame the TikTok star for having taken pictures like that in the first place. But as they say, it takes two to tango. Whoever leaked those pictures is no saint either.

This trend of bullying has to stop. We need to be more accepting of people even after they make mistakes.