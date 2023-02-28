Another scandal has surfaced after leaked videos of model Samarra Chaudhry, now victim is famous Tiktok star Hareem Shah.

TikTok Star Hareem Shah Becomes Victim of Leaked Viral Videos

Pakistani TikToker Hareem Shah continues to become the talk of the town for all the wrong reasons and this time she fell victim to a data breach.

Sadly, there are videos circulating online that allegedly show Shah in bathroom.



Later in response to her videos, Hareem Shah told in a video message that her female friends have leaked her videos.

The social media sensation, Shah, has been in the limelight for all the wrong

reasons lately.

Hareem Shah, 31, has an enthralling Instagram feed and social media presence that keeps her fans hooked. With over a million followers on Instagram, she is recognised as a leading influencer in the digital space, thanks to her fashion sense, witty personality, and engaging content.

In 2021, Shah made headlines when she announced her marriage to Bilal Shah. However, unlike other celebrities, she chose to keep the details of her husband under wraps, leaving her fans curious about the identity of her partner. Despite the lack of information, her followers showered her with congratulatory messages and good wishes for her new journey in life.