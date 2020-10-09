The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority on Friday blocked video-sharing app TikTok, citing “immoral and indecent” content.

TikTok Banned in Pakistan Over “Immoral and Indecent” Video Content

The authority, in a statement, cited “complaints from different segments of the society against immoral/indecent content on the video-sharing application” as the reason behind the move and added that it has issued instructions for blocking of the application.

“Keeping in view the complaints and nature of the content being consistently posted on TikTok, PTA issued a final notice to the application and gave considerable time to respond and comply with the Authority instructions for the development of an effective mechanism for proactive moderation of unlawful online content, However, the application failed to fully comply with the instructions, therefore, directions were issued for blocking of TikTok application in the country,” the statement read.

Pakistan becomes just the latest company to take action against the viral video app, which governments from India and Australia to the US have cracked down on. Concerns have ranged from privacy and security concerns about the Chinese owners of the

app to the nature of the content being shared.

The statement, however, mentions that TikTok has been informed that the Authority is open for engagement and will review its decision subject to a satisfactory mechanism by TikTok to moderate unlawful content.

The decision was taken after Imran Khan, Pakistan’s prime minister, took an interest in the issue. He had instructed the telecoms authority to discourage vulgar content, the news agency reported.

Moments after the news broke, the app began to show a blank interface with no text or images loading.