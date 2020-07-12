Ticket prices for flights to Pakistan from the United Kingdom have tripled as Pakistan’s national carrier Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has been banned from flying in the United Kingdom.

Ticket Prices for Pakistan Tripled, £1,500 – £2,700, Following PIA BAN in UK

A return flight from London, Manchester and Birmingham to Lahore, Islamabad and Karachi used to cost an average of £500-650 but after PIA was suspended from operating by the UK’s Civil Aviation Authority (UKCAA), ticket prices have seen a three-fold increase to the £1,500-2,700 mark.

According to Skyscanner, a major travel website, the cheapest return ticket from London to Lahore is offered by Turkish Airlines which costs a whopping £1,445 which is almost Rs300,000. British Airways, which recently started operations in Pakistan, is offering the same flight for over £2,000 which would cost the traveller over Rs400,000.

A flight by Qatar Airways and Emirates would set back a single traveller over £2,500 which is an unprecedented price for a return ticket from the UK to Pakistan. Another flight by Qatar Airways and British Airways costs

£2,796.

This comes at a time of a severe crisis for PIA which was caused after the Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan claimed that around one-third of Pakistani pilots had dubious licences.

The announcement caused panic all over the world, leading to a chain of events which has resulted in suspension of PIA flights and grounding of pilots working globally who were issued licences by Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority.

There are over 1.5 million Pakistani-origin Britons in the UK who regularly travel to Pakistan and are severely disappointed by the increase in the ticket prices.

According to the British government, at any time nearly 100,000 British Pakistanis are present in Pakistan.

A spokesperson for the UK’s CAA said: “Following the decision on 30 June 2020, by the EASA to suspend permission for PIA to operate services to the European Union, PIA flights from Birmingham, London Heathrow and Manchester airports are suspended with immediate effect.

“The UK Civil Aviation Authority is required under law to withdraw PIA’s permit to operate to the UK pending EASA’s restoration of their approval that it meets international air safety standards.”