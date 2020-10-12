Kirklees Council’s investigations revealed all three venues had been holding wedding receptions for 50 to 150 people, in breach of the Government’s national restriction of no more than 15 guests.

Three Wedding Venues Closed Down For Flouting Rules in Kirklees

The Gomersal Lodge Hotel, on Spen Lane, is a Grade II listed building, with a permanent marquee in its grounds used for functions such as weddings.

The building, formerly known as High Royd, was built for Mary Taylor, a long-time friend of Charlotte Bronte. Mary’s family lived at nearby Red House, which later became the museum.

The Council’s cabinet member for environment Rob Walker said: “We’re committed to supporting our hospitality industry

through what has been an incredibly difficult time, but we all have to remember that public safety must be the priority.

“When this is put at risk, we will take action.”

Referring to the three new closures Cllr Walker said they would remain shut until their compliance with current regulations had improved.

He added: “Our work with West Yorkshire Police in visiting hospitality businesses across Kirklees has highlighted that the vast majority are doing all they can to keep people safe.

“However, we have also seen a small number of businesses that need to make urgent improvements.

“Our aim is to support local business by giving praise where due, providing advice when required, challenging poor practices and behaviour, and only taking stronger action where necessary.