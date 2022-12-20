Three men have been jailed after admitting manslaughter following a fatal stabbing.

Three Men Jailed for Killing Bashir Mohamed in a Rival Feud in Birmingham

Bashir Mohamed, from Erdington, died after being found critically injured in Shyltons Croft, in Ladywood, Birmingham, on 22 April 2021.

At Birmingham Crown Court on Friday, three men were sentenced for their involvement.

West Midlands Police said a feud between rival groups had sparked clashes which led to the fatal attack.

The force said Mohib Tasharat, Kasim Ifzaal and Ibrahim Raza had been among a group of men who had chased and killed Mr Mohamed.

Mr Mohamed had been involved in an incident in Fulham Road, Sparkbrook, where a shotgun was fired at a house and the front door set alight, it said.

The force said Mr Mohamed had run off and robbed an Audi at gunpoint in Ladypool Road in a bid to escape a group of men who had left the property after the attack.

He was pursued, first by car and then foot to Shyltons Croft where he was cornered

then stabbed in the arm.

CCTV inquiries, the force said, had led to the identification of 25-year-old Tasharat and 28-year-old Ifzaal.

Through CCTV and other enquiries we quickly identified Mohib Tasharat (left, aged 24) and 26-year-old Ifzaal (middle) as being among the attackers.

Tasharat, from Wenlock Road, in Perry Barr, it added, had been arrested at Birmingham Airport the day after the attack after attempting to flee to Pakistan.

Ifzaal, from Ombersley Road, was held three days later in Dover as he drove towards the port, it said.

While 32-year-old Raza was arrested from his home in Oldfield Road, Birmingham.

The force said they were charged with murder but a jury during a trial at Birmingham Crown Court were unable to reach a verdict.

All three later admitted manslaughter and Tasharat, Ifzaal and Raza were jailed for 11, 10 and six-and-a-half years respectively.

Police added a fourth man, Nabil Akhtar, was cleared of involvement in the killing.

It said it believed three other men had been involved, had fled the country hours after the killing and it was working to trace them and return them to the UK.