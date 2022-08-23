Waseem Hussain, 36, of Cumberland Road, Lidget Green, and Zain Abbas 23, of Great Horton Road, pleaded guilty to kidnap, robbery and six counts of fraud.

THREE men have been jailed for their part in a kidnap in Bradford

Umar Aslam 28, of Pavilion Road, Bradford, pleaded guilty to false imprisonment, robbery and six counts of fraud.

It relates to an incident that happened at Sackville Street, in Bradford city centre, on February 5, 2022.

The victim was held and subjected to an assault, threats and money stolen. The victim suffered minor injuries, according to police.

All three men appeared at Bradford Crown Court on Wednesday and were sentenced to four years and three months each in prison.

Police are still looking for the fourth suspect in this case, Emmanuel Sherriff. He is known to have connections to the Bradford, Kirklees and Leeds areas.

A wanted appeal including a Crimestoppers reward is ongoing for any information that leads to finding Sherriff.

However, members of the public have been warned not to approach him.

Detective Chief Inspector Andy Farrell of Bradford CID said: “I welcome the sentencing handed down to Hussain, Abbas and Aslam for

this serious crime.

“This was a complex investigation, and I would like to praise the team for their tenacity in getting the case to court which has led to this conviction.

“As the judge said we are still looking for a fourth suspect Emmanuel Sherriff.

“A Crimestoppers reward of £1,000 is still ongoing should anyone have any information that leads to his whereabouts.”

A police and Crimestoppers appeal to catch Sherriff said: “Despite extensive enquiries, officers have been unable to locate him. We believe he is deliberately evading Police.



“He is known to have connections to the Bradford, Kirklees and Leeds areas.



“He is described as a black male with a goatee beard, 5ft11 tall, slim build and speaks with a Yorkshire accent.

“The public are asked not to approach Sherriff. The reward is for Sherriff’s arrest and charge.

“If you know of his whereabouts but prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay 100% anonymous by contacting charity Crimestoppers.

“They are independent of the police. Call freephone 0800 555 111 or complete the charity’s anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org.”



Alternatively, people can contact West Yorkshire police via the live chat options at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/contactus or 101.

West Yorkshire Police crime reference 13220065989