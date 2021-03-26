Thousands Sign Petition for Suspended Teacher To Keep His Job, in Batley Grammar School

A petition started by students of the teacher suspended by Batley Grammar School has been signed by thousands of people today – at a rate of one per second – as it was revealed he was forced to flee his home because of death threats.

The ‘burly Yorkshire lad’ in his 20s, who has not been named, is getting support from police after he allegedly showed cartoons of the Prophet Mohammed as the headteacher today kept 980 children at home after 50 Muslim protesters from outside the area turned up for a second day.

Some of his students have launched a petition trying to save his job, which has been signed by more than 8,500 people.

People who backed the campaign to save his job have described him as a ‘good man’ and a ‘diligent teacher’ who is ‘respectful of all religions’. Others said the school must stand by him, insisting he was being ‘bullied out’ by ‘radicals’.

One Muslim parent signed the petition, named Mohammed J, wrote: ‘I would like to convey my support for the school and also the teacher concerned. He has taught my daughter and she speaks very highly of him. I would not hesitate to see him teach her again. I am confident that the teacher concerned did not mean any offence and I hope following an investigation he returns to his role at the school.’

Another signatory said: ‘He is loved by many students. Muslim and non Muslim. Batley Grammar stand up for one of your own. Don’t lose a good teacher’.

Protesters managed to close the school today but none of the demonstrators MailOnline spoke to this morning were parents of children there, and had travelled to Batley from Dewsbury, Bradford and Leeds to join a smaller group of locals social media and WhatsApp groups. Many have pledged to protest there every day until he is sacked.

Education secretary Gavin Williamson has condemned the protests and said schools must be free to show ‘challenging or controversial’ materials in class. Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick said it was ‘very disturbing’that the teacher has been forced into hiding.

The amateur rugby player, trained to teach in the mid-2010s after going to university in the north of England, and now lives in the area close to his West Yorkshire school with his partner. Recently he described his love of his job and helping educate young people from his area.

His neighbour, who is concerned for her own safety after protesters published his name online, has told MailOnline that he left his

home at 9.30am yesterday and was rushed into a black vehicle. It is not known if it was an unmarked police car.

She added: ‘I saw him and his family leaving in a rush yesterday. They got into a black car. A car which belongs to them is still at the front. They seemed in a hurry and they haven’t come back last night and are not here today. I have phoned the police myself because I am worried in case there is any trouble as I live above them and I have got a baby. I can’t go and stay with my parents because of crisis.’

Dozens of British Muslims, all of them men, returned to the school today, holding prayers and speeches and demanding the immediate sacking of the teacher at the school, where almost three-quarters of pupils are from minority ethnic groups.

A protester speaking ‘on behalf of the Muslim community’ read out a statement outside of the school on Friday, in which he said: ‘The teachers have breached the position of trust and failed their duty of safeguarding, and this issue must be addressed as a matter of urgency.

‘We do not accept that the school has taken this issue seriously, given that it’s taken them four days to merely suspend only one of the teachers involved’. He called on the entire British Muslim community to review the materials being taught in their children’s schools.

Batley Grammar School was closed today after more than 50 Muslims returned to demand the sacking of a RE teacher. The protesters outside the school dispersed after a couple of hours this morning as the rain fell.

‘The school unequivocally apologises for using a totally inappropriate image in a religious studies lesson. It should not have been used.

‘The member of staff has also relayed their sincere apologies.

‘We have immediately withdrawn teaching on this part of the course, and we are revising how we go forward with the support of all communities represented in our school.

‘It is important for children to learn about faiths and beliefs, but this must be done in a respectful, sensitive way.

‘The member of staff has been suspended pending an independent formal investigation.

‘The school is working closely with our governing body and community leaders to help us resolve this situation, and we continue to do so.

‘I know many of you will have questions but we are undertaking a formal process now and it is therefore very difficult for us to be able to answer any of those questions without jeopardising that, but we hope that we can reach a swift conclusion moving forward.’