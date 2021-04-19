Thousands of Indian To Rush Back to England before It Joins Travel ‘Red List’

Thousands of people could fly from India to England before it is added to the travel “red list” from Friday, amid growing criticism that the government acted too slowly to restrict the spread of a variant which may be more resistant to vaccines.

In a move announced hours after Boris Johnson bowed to pressure to cancel a key trip to India to boost economic ties, the health secretary, Matt Hancock, said most travel from the country would be banned from 4am on Friday.

Only British citizens and residents will be allowed in, and all must

quarantine in a hotel for 10 days.

There are 16 direct flights from India to the UK scheduled to land before the deadline and many more indirect ones.

Yvette Cooper, the chair of the home affairs select committee, said India should have been put on the red list when it was updated 10 days ago to include countries with “lower and slower rates” including Pakistan and Bangladesh.

Earlier, Downing Street announced that a trip Johnson was scheduled to take to India this month to meet India’s prime minister, Narendra Modi, had been cancelled, despite plans being changed last week to press ahead with a scaled-down version. On Sunday, Labour piled pressure on Johnson to “set an example” by pulling out.