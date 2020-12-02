In an unfortunate incident, a man on Tuesday injured her aged-mother with a sharp-object besides also trimming her hair in Lahore.

This Time Its A Son After Last Year A Husband Shaves Off Wife’s Hair in Lahore

According to police, a man identified as Usman tortured her mother using a sharp-object and trimmed her hair. The victim was identified as Shehnaz Bibi and was shifted to a hospital for medical treatment.

The accused was arrested after people in the neighbour informed the police of the inhumane attitude meted out to the woman by her son.

In a similar incident Asma, from Lahore in Pakistan’s north-eastern Punjab province, was beaten by her husband Mian Faisal and his colleagues became enraged when she refused to dance for them.

Asma says that although Faisal was kind and loving when they first married four years ago, after just six months she noticed his behaviour beginning to change.

The mother-of-three says he began to beat her – particularly after drinking alcohol – and often invited his ‘vulgar’ friends for parties at their house.

In the footage posted on Wednesday, a tearful Asma details how she escaped from the house the day after the alleged attack and managed to get to a police station.

But she says officers refused to register her case because she could not pay a bribe.

She further alleges that they refused to grant her access to medical treatment, insisting that she pay them first.

‘The police demanded cash for medical examination. I had no cash to pay them,’ she said. ‘How and from where I can pay them?’

She

said she felt her only option was to ask the public for help, as her parents are dead and she has nobody else to turn to.

In her statement she said: ‘My husband brought two of his friends over to our house and asked me to drink alcohol and dance for them. When I refused, my husband, Faisal, tied my feet and started to torture me.’

She alleges that three of her husband’s employees – Rashid, Amjad, and Farzana – were present at their house at the time.

‘When I tried to run out of the house, my husband hit me with a manhole cover,’ she said in the statement.

She also told the magistrate that she had desperately called a friend from Farzana’s phone.

‘My friend came over and took me to the police station. When we asked the police officials to conduct a medical examination they asked for Rs5,000.

In a tweet , Amnesty International South Asia said that while it is ‘glad that strong and swift action has been taken against the torturers of Asma Aziz, we note with dismay the alarming rise in reported cases of violence against women.

‘System change to protect women is necessary. Action can’t only be taken on a case-by-case basis.’

It is pertinent to mention here that a similar incident was reported from Rawalpindi, where a mother whose video of being beaten up badly by her son went viral, narrated the unfortunate incident and claimed that her daughter-in-law had intoxicated her son.

The video caused an outrage on social media, following which action was taken. So if there is not video and no outrage there are less chances to get justice.