TV anchor Aamir Liaquat and actress Haniya Khan have become a new spot controversy.

Third Wife Reaches Outside Aamir Liaquat’s Office, Threatens to Tear Her Clothes

Haniya Khan, who claims to be Aamir Liaquat’s third wife has reportedly reached outside the office of the host in Karachi where she was stopped by the guards stopped from entering. However, she threatened if Aamir Liaquat did not come out, she would take off her clothes.

Liaqat was recently accused by Khan that she is the host’s third wife. She also claimed that his second wife Tuba did black magic against her. His third wife’s shocking revelations shocked social media. In this regard, Aamir Liaquat cleared the air about his third marriage allegations.

He said, “Everyone hates talkative women, but no one marries a deaf-mute woman, people speak a lot, like you all, and according to you people I am married twice, thrice and many times but my marriage is only

with Tuba, she is my only wife.”

He further narrated a verse that meant he is the one who only cries in front of Allah. It all started when Haniya Khan claimed that she is the third wife of Aamir Liaquat Hussain.

