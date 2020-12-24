According to predictions made by blind Bulgarian mystic Baba Vanga, 2020 was a year that turned the world on its head – but anyone hoping for respite in 2021 may have to think again.

The World Will Suffer Disasters in 2021, Blind Baba Vanga

Baba Vang has become a cult figure among conspiracy theorists after some of her pronouncements proved eerily true

‘Difficult times will come,’ the mystic is said to have predicted before her own death in 1996, adding that ‘people will be divided by their faith’.

‘We are witnessing devastating events that will change the fate and destiny of humanity,’ she said.

The ‘Nostradamus of the Balkans’ also predicted before her death that a cure for cancer would be found in 2021

She said: ‘The day will come when cancer will get tied with iron chains.’

However in recent years, many have doubted

the legitimacy of her apparent prophecies which were not written down.

Her supposed predictions run until the year 5079 when she believes the world will come to an end.

The mystic has also claimed Donald Trump will suffer deafness and mortal illness in 2021 and Vladimir Putin will have to fend off an assassination attempt next year, while Europe is bracing for a chemical attack from Muslim extremists.

Bulgarian Baba, who died at the age of 85 in 1996, was also known as the ‘Nostradamus of the Balkans.’

She mysteriously lost her eyesight at the age of 12 during a massive storm.

Her family allegedly found her several days later on death’s door – with her eyes sealed shut and covered with dirt.

She later claimed to have experienced her first vision when she was missing and believed she had been given the power to predict the future and heal others.