The strain has sparked fear as the number of cases rise dramatically, especially in London and the Home Counties.

The Whole of England Should Be in Tier 4 Says Dr Zubaida Haque

SAGE have said thousands more people will now be affected in the new year, with one of their experts Dr Zubaida Haque, today questioning why the government haven’t placed the whole country under the toughest restrictions to save lives.

She tweeted today: ‘Given that we surpassed 70,000 deaths in UK on Christmas Day, and there are now more patients in hospital than at any point in the crisis, why hasn’t the government implemented tier4

restrictions everywhere in the UK? @IndependentSage are very worried.’

‘Given the crisis situation we’re in with the highest number of daily deaths with in 2nd wave, with 1000’s more likely to be infected because of relaxation of rules in tier 1-3 on Christmas Day AND failed govt’s test & trace system, we need tier4 everywhere now to save lives.’

Scientists have warned that the whole of England should be put into Tier 4 immediately following the new strain that was first detected in Kent

And researchers have now said there is ‘some evidence that the increase may be particularly marked in children’, which raises the question of whether schools should open in January after the Christmas break.