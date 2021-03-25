Meghan Markle’s Oprah interview broadcast has completely changed the support dynamic and has caused many US fans to come flocking to her defense.

The US Comes to Meghan Markle’s Defense: ‘You Hurt Our Girl!’

A look into the international reaction was observed by royal commentator Marklene Koenig and she was quoted telling Express, “There is an element of the US population who think ‘you hurt our girl’. There is definitely this feeling, understandably, in the black community. As they saw how this lovely young woman was treated by the British press.”

“They definitely support Meghan, but I think right now, I am not convinced Meghan and Harry are going to keep quiet about this. When you are feeding information to royal commentator Omid Scobie or Gayle King you are not keeping things private, you are

letting it out there.”

Ms. Koenig concluded by saying, “Meghan and Harry are living in California which is a very different lifestyle than even living on the east coast in the US.”

“Once we move out of the crisis, the real question will be as they have these deals with Netflix and Spotify, the question is what will they be doing.

“There is nothing yet besides one podcast, what they have been doing with Archewell is donating money to different things, including that journalist organisation to help sponsor diversity in British newsrooms.”

Ms Koenig also reflected on the treatment of Meghan Markle in comparison to Kate Middleton and argued in some instances it was clearly unfair.

She added: “Someone compiled pictures of Kate and Meghan and showed that Kate wore an over the shoulder dress and the comments saying how pretty she is.