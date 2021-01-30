The unidentifiable flying object that a PIA pilot had claimed of seeing and many had speculated of being a UFO has turned out to be a lenticular cloud.

The ‘UFO’ PIA Pilot Saw Turns Out To Be A Clowd

Space scientist from Punjab University, Javed Sami, confirmed that the flying saucer that the pilot saw last week is a lenticular cloud. Lenticular clouds, usually in perpendicular alignment with the wind path, are stationary clouds that form mainly in the troposphere. They are also identical to a lens or saucer in appearance hence the confusion.

Earlier this week a PIA pilot took a picture of a shiny, moving object in the sky and claimed it was a UFO. “The UFO was extremely bright despite the presence of sunlight,” the PIA pilot had said.

A short video shot by the cockpit crew of a PIA aircraft set off frenzied speculation on social media on Wednesday. The 41-second-long

clip shows a strange-looking phenomenon from a window of the PIA flight PK304 in Punjab skies.

The video was shot over Multan-Sialkot region by Captain Faisal Qureshi and his First Officer Captain Talha while piloting the Karachi-Lahore flight at an altitude of 35,000 feet. The pilot posted the video to social media which immediately went viral.

The pilots reported seeing a “foo fighter” – a term used by fighter pilots during World War II to explain the unidentified or mysterious objects seen in the sky during operations.

A brilliant white circular object can be seen in the video as the cabin crew speculates about the phenomenon with one saying it could not be a weather balloon.



According to Captain Qureshi, the object was surrounded with a metal ring and released brilliant light from its centre. The object, as seen in the video, has very little or no movement at all, hence it cannot be stated for sure whether it was moving or just hovering.