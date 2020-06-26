The Telegraph Claims Half of UK’s Imported Current Crisis Cases Originate from Pakistan

British online portal The Telegraph claims that Half of Britain’s imported cases originate from Pakistan. The Telegraph understands, amid calls for tougher checks on arrivals from “high risk” countries.

Experts warn that the Government needed to concentrate its resources on screening individuals from ‘high risk’ countries who are arriving in United Kingdom.

More than 65,000 people have travelled to Britain on 190 flights since March 1 from Pakistan, which is reporting 4,000 cases a day, and has seen a new spike in the disease after easing its stay at home measures. Most are thought to have UK passports.

Pakistan International Airlines said it had been flying direct to and from the UK since early April. Data from Public Health England (PHE) shows that 30 cases of current crisis in people who have travelled from Pakistan since June 4, which is understood to represent

half of the incidents of imported infection.

With up to two flights a day from Pakistan, there have been reports of some arrivals almost instantly going to hospital for intensive care.

More than 100,000 Brits were stranded in Pakistan and around 21,000 Brits were in the country for a short term stay when Pakistan suspended its flight operation

Before the suspension of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) daily flights to the UK, 7,758 British citizens had been departed home through 22 flights during nine days since April 4. Two rounds of special charted flights were organized by British High commissioner to bring back stranded Britons from Pakistan.