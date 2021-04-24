The Story of British Mirpuri Boys Told By Native Mehreen Baig While Visiting Mirpur

“Lost Boys? What’s Going Wrong For Asian Men” presented by Mehreen Baig, actually she used her “insider” status to reproduce racist, culturally essentialising tropes & ignore racism.

Mehreen Baig Visits Regency Hotel in Mirpur

It’s absolutely dismaying that the analysis completely removes Asian boys & men from their context!

The “Asian men” the documentary focused on were specifically those of the Kashmiri, or “Mirpuri”, diaspora in Bradford. This is a diaspora which has been historically demonised in the British media.

Indeed, the central problem with the documentary is that throughout an entire hour focused on a racialised, largely working-class, Muslim minority; questions of race, racism or class were never explicitly mentioned or interrogated in a structural way.

Instead, a narrative was spun that approached the men as if they lived lives devoid of context. They were derided as “princelings” who were not business-minded enough to get very far in life – as contrasted with one random Gujerati family from Uganda who Mehreen has a pint with (proof they, as compared with the “Mirpuris”, are better assimilated, by the way).

She consistently narrates on behalf of the Asian men she speaks to and manages to discuss education, housing and employment without once mentioning the structural class and race factors which so obviously and evidently disadvantage Pakistani men in Britain.

There was no mention of austerity having removed social services and support from young people’s lives. No hint that intergenerational cycles of poverty may play a role. In fact, there was no appreciation that to compare the Ugandan-Gujerati diaspora with the Mirpuri diaspora is to disingenuously homogenise “Asians” and make a false comparison.

She goes on to compare “mirpuris” with “gujratis from uganda” which amazingly conflates “Asians” at the same time as subtly reinforcing every

stereotype about Pakistanis in the north of England & pretends there is no historic, colonial or class difference in experience.

The fact she valorises the ONE Gujrati family she meets for drinking alcohol reminds us that her solutions to Asian men’s problems in Britain don’t entail grappling with racist, classist or islamophobic systems but with literal assimilation directed overhelmingly at Muslims.

Ugandan-Gujeratis largely migrated from different class backgrounds with more social capital than migrants from Kashmir who came to the UK specifically due to the colonial link and the metropole’s calls for unskilled industrial labourers after the second world war.

She distances herself as much as possible from other British-Pakistanis, particularly the working-class Mirpuris she finds in Bradford – whose terraced housing she incredulously comments on as “so close together” – positioning herself as someone with less proximity to the community she is investigating, and more to a middle-class, white voyeur.

Mehreen arrives in Bradford and has clearly never ever had to live in or even SEEN terraced houses before as she’s in shock about how “close together the houses are” in an indescribably patronising anthropological tone reminiscent of colonial ethnographers studying the “ethnics”

Mehreen’s approach is absolutely that of trying to claim closeness to whiteness in order to differentiate yourself from the Other. Definition of sell-out.

To play yourself by ignoring racism and structural disadvantage and use your gender to play off tropes of “modern Asians” – PARTICULARLY WORKING-CLASS MIRPURIS (which SHE IS NOT!!!!) – just so unjust and morally reprehensible.

A hilarious highlight of the #LostBoys documentary is also when Mehreen goes to the actual bit of Mirpur that the Mangla dam drowned & claims “this is where the boys are from” as if a wild a historical trajectory will help her story especially WEN SHE MAKES NO REFERENCE 2 COLONIALISM.

tweeted by @thebrownhijabi