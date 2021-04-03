The countries have been added to the UK’s red list amid concerns about new variants, such as those first identified in South Africa and Brazil.

The Real Reasons Behind Pakistan Put on UK’s ‘Red List’, Revealed

From 4am on Friday April 9, international visitors who have departed from or transited through the Philippines, Pakistan, Kenya and Bangladesh in the previous 10 days will be refused entry into England.

Many British citizens hailing form Pakistan are asking question why Pakistan is included in the list and India is not while Pakistan has very low ration of cases as compare to India.

“India, France, Germany, and Italy have cases higher than Pakistan. How can you justify putting Pakistan on the list when they are not on it? It defies logic and science. Pakistan is not in that position, so it raises question marks about the UK government’s strategy.”

Pakistan’s inclusion on the “red list” is that a significant percentage of those arriving from Pakistan tested positive on day two and day eight of their arrival in the UK.

As the UK prepares a phased-lifting of the national restrictions from April 12 in light of lower daily cases, the potential spread of cases in the Pakistani British community in the UK was a factor in the decision to restrict travel.

Pakistan requires a ‘sandwich test’ for passengers arriving from the UK, which means they need

to show a negative test within 72 hours of departure and also test on arrival at the airport.

In Pakistan, several officials have pointed to this strain being behind the jump in recorded cases and hospitalisations in Islamabad and Punjab, with a recent report suggesting it has hit teens and minors hard.

Further “travellers between the UK and Pakistan belong to communities within the UK where there has been higher vaccine hesitancy and lower uptake of vaccination”, thus triggering additional caution.

“The numbers of vaccinations in a country may not matter when these decisions are being taken. It is the final count of positive cases that matters. Despite mass vaccinations, the UAE, too, is on the red list.”

No direct flight bans from the countries will be put in place but passengers are being advised to check their travel plans before departing for England.

They have to pre-book and pay £1,750 to spend 10 days in government-sanctioned hotels. The cost covers the hotel stay, transport and testing.

During their stay, passengers will be required to take a test on or before day two and on or after day eight, as before they were doing during their 10 days stay at home after arrival.

The latest restrictions take the total number of countries on England’s red list to 39.

Earlier this month, Mauritius and Portugal were removed from the red list while Oman, Ethiopia, Qatar and Somalia were added.