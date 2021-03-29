While Amir Khan and Faryal Makhdoom were on cloud nine when they tied the knot in 2013, it was just a few years later that the family was rocked by a bitter feud involving the boxer’s parents.

The Picture Which Started Bitter Feud Between Faryal Makhdoom and Her In-Laws

While the cracks had already began to emerge, it would take three years before the full extent of the tensions came to light.

In 2016, Faryal went public with jaw-dropping claims that her in-laws, Sajjad and Falak Khan, had bullied her and even demanded that Amir divorce his glamorous wife when she was pregnant.

What would follow were years of bitter exchanges as the family feud continued to rage in public and behind closed doors.

It all began after Amir’s parents allegedly took issue with Faryal for sharing a social media picture in which she wore very little clothing.

The socialite then took to Snapchat to furiously accuse Amir’s family of ‘abuse’ and attempting to break up their marriage.

She wrote in a Snapchat tirade: “When you force [Amir] to divorce his wife, When she’s 9 months pregnant!!! And [he] doesn’t … and he sticks besides his wife. He’s called a p***y!??? Ok, I’m guessing Islam teaches us to get married and divorce our wives and treat them bad???

“Don’t get [them] married if you’re going to abuse and bully the wife. I’ve always been so quiet but seriously this message is for everyone!”

In response at the time, Amir’s dad branded Faryal ‘evil’ and even hinted that the couple could be set for divorce.

“She is trying to come between us, she is trying to break up the very close relationship we have with Amir. She is a very evil woman,” he said, according to the Daily Star. “I have given and taken with her. We all have. All she wants is the limelight.”

The feud was far from over, and instead, Faryal’s own parents also waded in and shared an impassioned plea for the couple to stay together

“We have hearts, hearts that are broken when we hear such things. We are living in fear that at any moment our daughter will get divorced,” said Faryal’s mother, Zia.

“Please accept the girl as your own daughter. And please don’t

say such a word to any girl, to anyone’s daughter.”

While the dust appeared to settle at the time, it was just a few months later that the feud went public once again.

At the start of 2017, Amir’s sister Mariyah Khan appeared to make a thinly veiled jibe at Faryal on social media before claiming to fans that Faryal had stopped her from seeing their niece, Lamaisah.

Later that same year, alongside ongoing tiffs with family, Faryal and Amir faced troubles of their own amid allegations of cheating.

The family feuding appeared to prompt Amir to announce that he was divorcing Faryal and even accused her of being unfaithful with fellow boxer Anthony Joshua – both parties denied those claims.

However, the couple quickly reunited after discovering that Faryal was pregnant with their second child.

In 2018, Amir went to Saudi Arabia with his mum and during the trip reportedly exchanged some bitter messages with his younger sister, further fuelling the family feud.

Over a year later, tensions appeared to be at their height when Amir’s dad then revealed that they hadn’t had contact with their son for over six months and they had taken a step back.

“Amir’s wife and mother-in-law have teamed up, 100 per cent,” Sajjad said to the MailOnline at the time. “They’re in his head, both of them. They want to control everything about Amir. They’re running the show. They want to run everything in his life. We said fine, carry on with it. We’ve taken a step back.

That same year, Amir and Faryal announced that they were expecting their third child together – yet the rift continued to keep the family apart.

It was only in 2020 that the boxer and his wife appeared to finally set aside differences and reunite with Amir’s parents, putting an end to the ongoing arguments.

To mark Ramadan, Amir and Faryal appeared to flout rules by travelling to Bolton to meet his parents. It was also the first time that the proud grandparents had met their grandson, Muhammad Zaviyar.

Now, Faryal and Amir have decided to give fans a sneak peek at their family life in a new reality show Meet the Khans: Big in Bolton. In the upcoming episodes, Amir and Faryal are expected to discuss their past rifts and even seek therapy to talk about past cheating allegations.