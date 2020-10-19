The Federal Cabinet is set to ratify the amendments in the 44-year-old antiquated dowry and bridal gifts law. Considering this, a petitioner approached the Lahore High Court and demanded strict enforcement of the Dowry and Bridal Gifts (Restriction) Act 1976.

The New ‘Dowry And Bridal Gifts Law’ Rs. 5,000 To 4 Tolas of Gold in Pakistan

Regarding this, the Religious Affairs Ministry says:

The Dowry and Bridal Gifts (Restriction) Act 1976 restricts the values of Dowry, Bridal Gifts, and presents given to brides in Pakistan.

The ministry proposed amendments in various sections and formed a new version of the law titled:

In the new bill, marriage has been devolved to the provinces, and demand and display of dowry items and bridal gifts have been banned. According to the ministry, the new law will substitute the values of money, mentioned in the Dowry and Bridal Gifts (Restriction) Act 1976, with gold values to make it suitable for all times.

Here is a summary of what the new bill entails: