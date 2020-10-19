The New ‘Dowry And Bridal Gifts Law’ Rs. 5,000 To 4 Tolas of Gold in Pakistan

The Federal Cabinet is set to ratify the amendments in the 44-year-old antiquated dowry and bridal gifts law. Considering this, a petitioner approached the Lahore High Court and demanded strict enforcement of the Dowry and Bridal Gifts (Restriction) Act 1976.
Regarding this, the Religious Affairs Ministry says:
The Dowry and Bridal Gifts (Restriction) Act 1976 restricts the values of Dowry, Bridal Gifts, and presents given to brides in Pakistan.
The ministry proposed amendments in various sections and formed a new version of the law titled:
In the new bill, marriage has been devolved to the provinces, and demand and display of dowry items and bridal gifts have been banned. According to the ministry, the new law will substitute the values of money, mentioned in the Dowry and Bridal Gifts (Restriction) Act 1976, with gold values to make it suitable for all times.
Here is
- The new dowry bill will increase the aggregate value of the dowry and bridal gifts from Rs. 5,000 to four Tolas of gold (Rs. 470,000).
- The bill will prohibit the demand of dowry by a bridegroom and his parents and ban the display of bridal gifts.
- The draft bill will prohibit a wedding guest from making any present exceeding the value of Rs. 1,000 as compared to the previous limit of Rs. 100.
- The new dowry law will increase the limit to four Tolas gold from Rs. 2,500 for the total expenditure on a marriage, excluding the value of dowry, bridal gifts, and presents. The marriage expenses include Mehndi, Baarat, and Valima’s functions.
- The draft law proposes that at the time of Nikkah, the parents of each party to a marriage shall prepare and enter in the appropriate column of the Nikahnama the complete list of dowry items and bridal gifts, along with their values, according to the details of the summary.