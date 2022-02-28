TikToker named Sehar Hayat has accused Kashee Salon management of harassing the TikToker.

The Harassment case of Sehar Hayat and Kashee’s Salon

The TikToker claimed that she was harassed by the management, however, on other hand, the owner of the salon categorically denied the allegations. So what actually happened?

Hayat’s allegations

While taking to social media Hayat uploaded a video on her social media and accused Kashee’s of not only bullying her but also harassing her during her visit to the salon.

According to the influencer, she had been invited multiple times by the salon, but upon visiting was made to wait for hours, and then treated rudely to the point of being bullied

by the staff, who came from Karachi.

She claimed that she was mistreated by the salon’s staff. She also urged her followers to boycott the salon immediately and not to get services from Kashee salon based in Lahore.

Sehar Hayat has also replied to the expose and shared phone call recordings and messages from her side.

The other side of story

The owner of Kashee’s decided not to stay silent over the matter but the owner took to social media and exposed the TikToker’s few videos from CCTV footage placed in the salon in which she can be seen chilling in the salon. She is freely roaming in the salon, making TikTok videos, and as well as can be seen dancing.