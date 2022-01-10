Thaaqeeb Zafar, 22, of Brantwood Oval, Heaton, Bradford, was at the wheel of his mother’s Motability car when he hit the teenager who was crossing Farfield Street, prosecutor Austin Newman said.

Thaaqeeb Zafar Ruined Teen’s Life, Left With Mental Capacity of Aged, 5, in Manningham

The collision had left the victim with the mental capacity of a five-year-old and needing lifelong care, the court was told.

His guilty pleas to dangerous driving on Scotchman Road shortly before the collision and careless driving when he struck the teenager were then accepted by the Crown.

The court was told that he had slowed right down before hitting the teenager who was in dark-coloured clothing with reflective stripes on his jacket.

The victim could recall nothing of the incident

except seeing a white car by the side of him afterwards.

Zafar fled the scene, returned and then drove off again before the police arrived, the court was told.

Zafar and his mother attended the police station when she said it was her car and that he had been driving. He said he panicked and drove home and then made no comment to further questions.

Mr Newman said he had suffered a life-threatening brain injury that needed multiple surgical procedures. He was left with a weakness all down the right side of his body, including his arm, left and ear. He was partially blind in his right eye.

Zafar was sentenced to four months’ imprisonment, suspended for 12 months. He was banned from driving for two years and was fined £500 for careless driving.