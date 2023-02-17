Heavy firing and explosion on Friday reported near Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) office on Karachi’s Shahrah-e-Faisal.

Terrorists attack CCPO Office on Karachi’s Shahrah-e-Faisal

According to initial reports, unidentified armed men have carried out an attack on the Karachi police chief’s office which is adjacent to the Saddar police station.

The attackers hurled hand grenades from the backyard of the police head office and later they attempted to enter the four-Storey building.

Police said

staffers are still present in the police chief’s office when the attackers carried out explosions and gunfire.

Heavy contingents of police forces reached the head office. All lights of the Karachi police chief’s office were closed. Police officials said that they are investigating the number of attackers and their positions.

There have been no casualties so far, initial reports suggested. Staff at the police office has reportedly turned off the lights and blocked all entrances.