Telford Sweeper Ishaq Chaudry Migrated from Pakistan Now Millionaire in UK

Mohammed Ishaq Chaudry, 60, is a well-known British/Asian entrepreneur, and known as Mo Chaudry, has demonstrated that with hard work and determination anything is possible.

Telford Sweeper Ishaq Chaudry Migrated from Pakistan Now UK Millionaire

His parents were first-generation immigrants from Pakistan who moved here in 1969 when Mo was 8 years old.

His father, who had been in the military in Pakistan, came with no money, thinking the streets were paved with gold.

He worked as a factory labourer in Bedford. Then he sold ice cream. His mother didn’t get any schooling and looked after the house.

His father saved enough money to buy his own grocery shop, at that stage, teenage Mo had failed most of his exams at Wellington Grammar School, and watched as his father’s grocery business in Bank Road had run into financial trouble.

Two years later when grocery business was doomed to fail and Ishaq was 13 years old boy at that time.

His father took work in factories again, doing horrible and dirty industrial jobs that involved a lot of heavy physical labour, to pay it all back. To him, it was a debt of honour. It took him seven years.

During these seen years, family didn’t go on social outings or buy new clothes. They lived in a two-up, two-down terrace house with an outdoor toilet. There were six of family members and it was tough.

As a result, Mo Chaudry learned the value of work at a young age. He also learned to be prudent with money and only spend what he could afford.

“Dad got a job at GKN in the wheel shop, and my elder brother also worked there as a forklift driver. They got me an industrial cleaning job there, and that summer I worked pretty much full time in the wheel shop, and I saw for myself the sort of heavy labour.” tells Mo Chaudry.

It was when Mo Chaudry was sweeping floors at the GKN factory in Telford that he had his big lightbulb moment.

“I thought, I don’t want to be doing hard manual work for the next 30 or 40 years. I need to make a life for myself, and the only way to achieve that is to buck up my ideas.”

Mo put all his energies into retraining and gaining the requisite qualifications which resulted in a place

at Staffordshire University on a Sports Science degree.

An accomplished sportsman, Mo won a silver medal for weightlifting during his time at Staffordshire University in the 1982 Student Olympics, as well as plaudits for his martial arts and amateur boxing exploits.

Moving away from home, I grew up very quickly, both emotionally and academically,” he remembers.

“Mixing with different people gave me the chance to grow up and assess what I was all about. I needed those three years to grow emotionally.

“It made me realise I had to work for things; you can’t be a victim, you have to fight for what you want and fend for yourself. My time at university gave me all the tools I needed to do the things I’ve done.”

In 1983, Mo met Ann, the woman who was to become his wife, when he was living in a £10-a-week bedsit in Tunstall, struggling to find enough 50p pieces to keep the electric meter running.

By 1985 Mo had set up his first financial service and property business, and within just five years, the rags to riches tale was complete.

In the late 1980s when I was starting out in business. I made a quick decision to buy a commercial building worth several hundred thousand pounds with a £50,000 deposit.

A year later, the company that leased the property decided to relocate. They paid me just under £800,000 to release them from the lease which paid off all the debt that I owed on the property.

So, within 12 months, I ended up with a mortgage-free property that was by then worth £1million, which I had only paid £50,000 for.

He earned his first million by the age of 30, leading to his investment eight years later in the Staffordshire based ailing company Waterworld.

At the age of 60, he is now one of the richest and best known Asian businessmen in the UK, with an estimated fortune of around £150 million. But he’s by no means done yet.

One of the largest private commercial property investors in the area, Mo plays a significant role within the wider North Staffordshire business community as Vice Chairman of Staffordshire Destination Management Partnership Board (formerly Staffordshire Toursim), Executive Board Member of the North Staffordshire Regeneration Partnership, as well as a Board member of the Marketing/Branding sub group, and of the Staffordshire Minority Business Association.