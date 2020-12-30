Telenor Service Turned Off, Boosters Sealed in Mirpur for Non-Payment of Taxes

Telenor Tower controllers have been sealed in Mirpur and Bagh areas of AJK, due to the defaulted amount of Rs. 2.85 billion, we have confirmed with sources. As per reports some 200 towers are affected by the sealed controllers.

According to a notice issued by the Commissioner Inland Revenue Office of AJ&K on December 29, 2020, Telenor Pakistan failed to pay Rs. 2,854,949, 287 in income tax arrears, despite a notice being sent to the company under Income Tax Ordinance 2001.

As a result, in pursuance of the recovery of the tax arrears, it has been ordered by the IR office that the moveable and immoveable property and equipment of the company be attached [confiscated]. IR Deputy Commissioner Syed Anser Ali authorized the order.

Official sources told ProPakistani that the AJK IR tax department conducted a tax audit against the company covering the period of last three years. During the

audit the IR officials of the AJK unearthed this non-payment of tax arrears to the tune of Rs. 2.85 billion.

Against the order of the tax audit proceedings and recovery, the company went to the High Court of the AJK. The High Court referred back the case to the Commissioner Inland Revenue Azad Jammu and Kashmir for completion of the proceedings against the company.

However, Telenor’s Spokesperson Kamal Ahmed refuted this in his statement to ProPakistani saying that “the Authority hastily proceeded to seal some of our sites…without following due process of the law”.

The complete statement as given by CCAO Telenor Pakistan Kamal Ahmed is as follows:

“Telenor Pakistan was recently made aware of a tax demand from Inland Revenue Department AJK. We have strong reservations on the assessment of this demand and are challenging this demand before appropriate forums. However, without following due process of law, the Authority hastily proceeded to seal some of our sites which has resulted in service shutdown in certain areas, impacting and disrupting lives of people of AJK.”