A ‘SELFISH’ teenager who made his neighbours’ lives a living nightmare almost killed one of them by stabbing him during a heated argument.

Teenager Who Stabbed Neighbour Fahim Rashid Avoids Murder Charge in Blackburn

Danish Moosaji was just 18 when he plunged a knife into Fahim Rashid, severing his main artery, the aorta, and leaving him fighting for his life.

A jury found the teenager not guilty of attempted murder but guilty of wounding with intent. He has now been sentenced to serve nine years in a young offenders’ institution for the crime he committed outside his home on Dalton Close, Blackburn, on August 5.

Preston Crown Court heard how Moosaji’s behaviour leading up to the incident had escalated, resulting in his own parents calling the police 28 times.

Judge Heather Lloyd described how the ‘self-centred’ teen had made the lives of both his own family and those living close to him a nightmare with his incessant bad behaviour, ranting and raving.

Some members of the neighbouring Rashid family were scared to leave their home for the prospect of coming across Moosaji, who had also

damaged their property and cars.

However, it was heard how in the days running up to the incident, the teenager had been attacked in the street twice.

On August 5, Mr Rashid awoke to noise coming from a dispute in the street outside his home, prompting him to get dressed and go outside.

Judge Lloyd said: “Mr Rashid was asleep having worked all night and was awoken as a result of what was going on outside his window. But within moments of having left the house he was bleeding to death internally.

“He could have easily died. You deliberately used a knife to stab him. He stood no chance.

“There is no credible evidence you showed him the knife as a warning. The stab wound penetrated his aorta. He was given 12 units of blood, so severe was the injury.”

In defence, Mark Rhind QC said: “The argument was developing, things were getting heated, and threats were being made. It is in those circumstances, having been attacked twice in the previous few days and in a heated argument, that he had that knife and he used it.