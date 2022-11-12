A teenager’s heroic actions while on holiday in Pakistan saved the life of an 11-year-old girl who nearly drowned in fast-flowing water on a family day out.

Teenager dived into fast-flowing water to save life of young girl

Yahya Ben-Zakar, 19, was on a day out while in Pakistan with his uncle and business partners’ family when the incident happened, and he became the hero in young Umaiza’s story.

The group was visiting the Manthoka waterfall Skardu in Northern Pakistan on July 27, 2022, when it happened.

Sahar Ansab, who lives in Sheffield and is the mother of Umaiza said: “The girls, Umaiza and her sister Zahra, were both playing by the water when Zahra lost her footing and fell.

“Umaiza attempted to help her and ended up falling fully into the fast-flowing water.”

Yahya saw what happened and immediately dived into the water to rescue Umaiza, grabbing her at the last second and pulling her to safety.

He said: “I don’t even remember it; I just saw it happen and I dived in.

“I caught her at the last second, had I been any later, she would have been washed away.

“I told her to grab my hand and I pulled her to the side of the river where my

uncle helped us out.

“It was really scary thinking back on it, but at the moment I had so much adrenaline rushing through me.”

In the time Yahya saved Umaiza, Zahra also nearly fell in the water and was saved by Yahya’s uncle Habib Ullah.

Sahar added: “I was frozen, I saw it happen and I internally started crying.

“I didn’t know what to do, but a part of me thought I had lost my daughters.

“I’m so grateful for Yaha and what God allowed him to do for us that day.

“It could have ended terribly but I’m glad he was there, and he dived in without hesitation.”

After diving into freezing cold glacial water, Yahya’s heroic actions came with the consequence of a severe cold for a couple of days and two damaged phones which were in his pocket when he jumped.

“The water was ice cold, and I became really sick for a few days, but I saved a young girl’s life and that’s what matters.

“I’m proud that I did something good, but I put myself in danger as well by jumping in, so I’m glad we all got out safely.

Sahar said: “We’ll always be grateful to Yahya and his uncle for what they did for our family.”