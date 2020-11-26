Caroline Eadsforth, 43, was on her way to classes when she ‘zoned out’ due to a B12 vitamin deficiency and inexplicably took a right right hand turn too widely and ploughed into a traffic light.

Teacher Who Killed Pupil Zakir Maroof, 14, in Oldham, Avoids Jail

The metal signals fell over and landed on teenager Zakir Maroof as he was waiting to cross the road near his home on November 26 last year.

Zakir, who was himself on his way to classes at Hathershaw College in Oldham, Greater Manchester, suffered fatal head injuries and died on his way to hospital.

His mother and sister heard the crash and went to the scene only to discover Zakir was the victim.

Police investigated whether Eadsforth, who did not teach at the boy’s school, had fallen asleep at the wheel of her 318 series estate car during the morning school run tragedy in Glodwick, Oldham.

But the primary school teacher suggested her B12 vitamin deficiency was to blame.

When asked if she dozed off, she said: ‘I don’t think so – I don’t know why I hit the kerb. Sometimes I do just go when I go to sleep. Not normally, it’s like when I sit down. All I can think of is I have had problems with tiredness in the past. I don’t know why I hit the kerb – I was too wide. I was too far over and I hit the kerb, the lights, the crossing.’

At Minshull Street Crown Court,

Manchester, Eadsforth who pleaded guilty to causing death by careless driving was given three months imprisonment suspended for a year. She was also ordered to complete 40 rehabilitation days and was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Sentencing Judge Bernadette Baxter told her: ‘This is a truly tragic case for all involved involving a much loved 14-year-old boy who met an untimely death. The grief and pain of that will be felt by his whole family and his friends, who will forever be affected by it, while you have lose your good character and peace of mind.

‘The maximum sentence in a case of causing death by careless driving is five years, but that is so in cases with serious aggravating features making the offence close to that of causing death by dangerous driving, such as a poor driving record, drink or use of a mobile phone.