Teacher Killed Only Son Zakir Maroof, 14, After She Lost Control of her BMW in Oldham

A teacher has wept after admitting causing the death of a 14-year old schoolboy in a freak road accident when she lost control of her BMW during a bout of ‘tiredness’ due to a vitamin deficiency.

Caroline Eadsforth, 43, was driving to work when she took a right hand turn too widely and ploughed into a traffic light in November last year.

The force of the impact caused it to fall over and landed on teenager Zakir Maroof as he was waiting to cross the road near his home.

Zakir was on his way to classes at Hathershaw College in Oldham, Greater Manchester, when he suffered the fatal head injuries and died on his way to hospital.

His mother and sister heard the crash and went to the scene only to discover he was the victim.

Police investigated whether Eadsforth had fallen asleep at the wheel of her 318 series estate car during the morning school run tragedy in Glodwick, Oldham, but the primary school teacher blamed the incident on having a B12 vitamin deficiency.

At Tameside magistrates court, Eadsforth broke down as she pleaded guilty to causing death by careless driving.

She will be sentenced at a crown court later where she faces up to two years jail under sentencing guidelines.

The tragedy occurred at 8.15am on November 26 last year whilst mother of two Eadsforth was waiting in a queue of traffic to turn right at a road junction.

Prosecutor Miss Martha Dowd said: ‘Zakir has approached that junction to cross the road on his way to school. Witnesses he had a happy walk and spring in his step.

Miss Eadsforth was waiting at the red traffic light signal behind several other cars which turned right without issue but she took that corner too wide. It caused her to mount the pavement and collide with the traffic light signal.

‘The force of the vehicle caused the lamppost to come down and Zakir who had approached that junction was struck.

‘A witness recalled seeing the car turn more sharply towards the end of the turn having taken that wide path. Zakir’s mother and sister were informed of the accident and they live very nearby and went to the scene and become extremely upset and distressed.

‘Paramedics conducted CPR but Zakir was declared deceased at 9.20am due to head injuries. The defendant remained at the scene in shock and said: ‘I was too wide, I was too far over. I hit the kerb.’

In a statement, Zakir’s father Mohammed Maroof, a bus driver said: ‘My son Zakir stood at a pelican crossing waiting to cross and pressed the button waiting. Witnesses said he walked slowly and was waiting on his way to school.

‘All of a sudden a car collided with the lamppost and this knocked it over onto my Zakir a couple of hundred yards from our house.

‘I was at work and my wife at home and she went to the scene and was there before the ambulance and police and she knew straight away it was our son.

‘He was my only son, my life and was going to look after me when I was old. We were going to live together for the rest of our lives – he was everything.

Eadsforth was bailed for sentencing later this month. The chairman of the bench who would only give his name as ‘Mr Shah’ told her: