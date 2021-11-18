Tayyab Akram Killed in a Collision, Family To Feed Homeless on his 11th Birthday

THE family of Tayyab Akram who was killed in a collision in Wakefield Road, Bradford, are marking what would have been his 11th birthday on Friday, November 19, by feeding the homeless at a city centre spot.

The well-loved youngster was knocked down by a vehicle on Wakefield Road in Bowling, Bradford on the evening of 13 October. He was quickly taken to Leeds General Infirmary but despite treatment, he died on the evening of 19 October.

The family is providing hot food, fresh fruit and drinks which will be handed out to the homeless or anyone else in need of food at the main entrance of Campbell House hostel, in Sunbridge Road, Bradford, between 6.30pm and 8.30pm.

Family friend Abdul Satar said the family wanted to do something with compassion in Tayyab’s memory to mark what would

have been his birthday.

They had chosen to mark the occasion by helping people who were homeless and hungry or simply in need of food.

Tayyab’s funeral was held last Thursday, 21 October, with hundreds of people from across the district in attendance.

Tayyab, who is from East Bowling, was in his final year of primary school at Bradford Academy. The principal of the school, Tehmina Hashmi, described the young lad as a “fun-loving, popular, and funny young man who will be greatly missed by all”.

The statement said: “We contacted you last week to inform you that one of our children had been in an accident. We received the sad news last night that Tayyab Akram in year 6 has sadly passed away.

“Tayyab was a fun-loving, popular and funny young man who will be greatly missed by all of our school and the wider community. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends at this difficult time.