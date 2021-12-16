The Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO), Dr. Asif Mahmood Jah, took another initiative to facilitate taxpayers and overseas Pakistanis by establishing a facilitation desk at the Islamabad International Airport as well as the airports at Karachi, Lahore, and Quetta, and the land border stations at Chaman and Torkham.

Taxpayer and Overseas Pakistani Helper Desks Are Quite Successful: FTO

After a month of the inauguration of the facilitation desks under the directives of the prime minister, it was observed that the facilitation desks established at the airports are bearing results.

Based on the various complaints that were registered via the facilitation desks at Allama Iqbal Airport, Lahore, and in Quetta, it

was noted that the general public has started taking an interest in enquiring about the FTO by visiting the facilitation desks.

The establishment of this facility at Karachi airport was lauded by many people, and similar feedback was received at Islamabad Airport and at the border facilitation desks at the Customs stations at Torkham and Chaman. This indicates that this facilitation step by the FTO is playing a major role in resolving the issues of aggrieved taxpayers and minimizing the maladministration within the Federal Tax Machinery.

Dr. Jah also commended the tax functionaries and especially the customs formations at border stations for their cooperation with the complaints and for addressing them promptly and diligently.