Taxi firm boss and dad Haroon Zeb 39-year-old died of his injuries yesterday afternoon after he was shot on his doorstep.

Taxi Firm Boss Haroon Zeb, 39, Shot Dead On His Doorstep in Dudley

He had been taken to hospital after the shooting which happened on his doorstep in Queens Cross just after 12.35am on Sunday (January 31) but police confirmed this morning that he did not survive and they have now launched a murder investigation.

Mosque leaders around the borough have been posting their condolences and prayers for the deceased.

Community leader Shaz Saleem confirmed the tragic news on Facebook, saying: “With unbelievable sadness I’m having to inform you of the passing away of my cousin Haroon Zeb, son of chairman Chaudary Mohammad Aurangzeb (chairman Dudley Central Mosque).

“This man was loved by all, once you met him you never forgot him, he was guaranteed to make you smile, but today it’s not just my family that mourns, thousands feel our pain.”

A notice on the Facebook page of Jamia Anwar-ul-Quran Education Centre, Lye, Stourbridge, expressed “deepest condolences” to the family of Haroon, who ran Midlands Taxis in Brierley Hill.

Netherton Islamic Trust also announced the sad news on its Facebook page, saying: “NIT-Management & Dudley Community extend their deepest condolences to the

family.”

And a post on the Brierley Hill Jamia Masjid Razvia page added: “May Allah Almighty bless the family/close ones with patience and strength through this difficult time. Brierley Hill Masjid and Muslim community extend their deepest condolences to the family and close ones.”

Police say specialist officers have been supporting the family and they have been working round the clock to try to find who was responsible for the killing and why it happened.

Haroon’s heartbroken family have also appealed for anyone with information about the tragic incident, which happened just after he’d finished work, to get in touch with police.

Shaz told the News: “It’s difficult to make any sense of why it happened. I’m urging anyone who knows anything to get in touch with police. It’s just absolutely heartbreaking. Every person that knew my cousin loved him. He made you smile and he left a lasting impression on every person he knew.

“I really hope the police do everything they can.”

He said he was shocked to think of gun violence on the streets of Dudley and added: “It shouldn’t be happening.”

Anyone with any information that could help the police investigation is urged to get in touch with officers via Live Chat online or by calling 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111. People are asked to quote crime reference number 20DY/28354Z/21.