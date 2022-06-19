A FAMILY has paid a heart-breaking tribute to a “hardworking and gentle” man killed in a horror crash.

Taxi Driver Sohail Ali, 28, Killed in Horror Smash in Bradford

The horrendous smash on the M606 unfolded at 10.45pm last night (June 13) when a van failed to stop for a marked roads policing unit.

It was then driven the wrong way on the M606 towards Bradford, where it was involved in a head-on crash with a taxi.

Sohail Ali, 28, was the driver of the taxi and was tragically killed in the crash.

There are unconfirmed reports that his passenger was also killed in the smash.

Speaking today, his family paid tribute to him.

They said: “Sohail was a young hardworking, happy, gentle, and kind individual.

“From a young age, he has always been hard-working and has always gone the extra mile for his family, friends and anyone in the community.

“If ever he was needed, he was always first to offer his support and love.

“He had the ability to make you feel comfortable with his presence and words,

he knew exactly what to say and when to say it.

“Sohail had many cousins, all to whom he was like a best friend, he will be dearly missed by all of us his father, mother, brothers, sister and all of our family.

“We are all distraught at this heart-breaking and shocking news.”

Sohail grew up and lived in the BD8 area and was on his way to Huddersfield to drop off a customer he had picked up in Bradford.

They said he was passionate about his job and added: “All his customers loved him, especially the elderly.”

The M606 was closed for a number of hours while emergency services worked at the scene and investigation work got underway.

In a statement, a spokesperson said: “A 10.45pm on Monday, a van failed to stop for a marked roads policing unit and was then driven the wrong way on the southbound M606 from Chain Bar roundabout towards Bradford, where it was involved in a head-on collision with a taxi.

“There are five casualties in total from both vehicles, including three who were critically injured.”