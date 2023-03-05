Taxi Driver Kam Parvez, 33, Fined £60 For Parking Outside McDonald’s for 47 Seconds

A taxi driver was handed a £60 parking fine after stopping outside a McDonald’s branch for just 47 seconds.

Kam Parvez, 33, had gone to a branch in Stoke-on-Trent branch to pick up a customer.

Mr Parvez was subsequently stunned to be slapped with the parking penalty at the Springfield Retail Park branch.

Mr Parvez was handed the fine after parking operator iPark Services said he parked on yellow ‘keep clear’ markings near the entrance to the McDonald’s car park.

He has successfully overturned the penalty after winning a second appeal.

He was later able to prove that he had never parked on the ‘keep clear’ markings as suggested by the company.

He said: ‘I was in there for 47 seconds, including the U-turn and including loading the customer into the vehicle. I was parked outside of the restricted area. The customer was already waiting on the roadside.

‘They

rejected my appeal and included a site map. In there, the area has a red line which goes all the way to the entrance of McDonald’s. It’s bigger than the area they’ve marked out on the road. I want the public to know.

‘They told me it was because I had entered the marked area and I had parked there. But I wasn’t parked within the ‘keep clear’ area, I parked out of that area.’

McDonald’s has declined to comment, as the incident did not take place on its premises.

The incident comes after it was revealed that the DVLA made £24million selling driver details to private parking firms and local authorities last year.

This resulted in motorists being hit with £2.6billion worth of fines.

Requests from local authorities including councils and Transport for London topped 15.29million in the same period.

Penalties range from as little as £25 for a parking ticket issued outside London and paid within 14 days, to £160 for a breach of Red Route rules in the capital.