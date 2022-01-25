A taxi driver who assaulted a woman after offering her a lift has been jailed for 10 years.

Taxi Driver Imran Rashid Jailed for 10 Years, Assaulted A Woman in Huddersfield

Imran Rashid Ahmed, 41, first spotted his victim while driving in Holmfirth last July, West Yorkshire Police said.

After picking up the woman, he took her to the Blackmoorfoot area, where he abused her before dropping her off in Huddersfield town centre.

Ahmed was convicted at Leeds Crown Court on Thursday following a trial and he was sentenced on Friday.

The court heard that the

attack took place in the early hours of 20 July 2021.

It was reported to West Yorkshire Police by a friend of the victim shortly afterwards.

Ahmed was arrested at his home in Thornton Lodge Road, Huddersfield, the following day and charged a short time later.

Speaking after Ahmed was sentenced, Det Ch Insp Natalie Dawson said: “We hope this outcome will be of some comfort to the victim and to other women and girls in West Yorkshire, so they can feel safer in our public spaces.

“We also hope it will encourage other victims to come forward and report such crimes,” she added.